The Nintendo Switch phone app finally launches on July 21st alongside Splatoon 2

Forbes reports: “The Nintendo Switch online app finally has a confirmed release date: July 21st. The app is designed as an extension (and requirement) for using Switch’s online services, with game-specific features that increase engagement in the iOS/Android app. To start playing online, Switch owners will have to pay $19.99 per year, $7.99 for three months or $3.99 monthly. In other words, a subscription is the second requirement (the first is having the app) to use the console’s online multiplayer features.”
