University of California to add Overwatch scholarship

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “The University of California Irvine will add Blizzard’s Overwatch to its scholarship program later this year. USCI has been offering League of Legends scholarships since 2016, and Overwatch is the second game to be added to the program. According to ESPN, tryouts for the Overwatch scholarships will start in the summer.The introduction of the Overwatch scholarship programme is also timely due to the impending launch of Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch League, which promises to create a healthier and more profitable eSports structure around the game.”

