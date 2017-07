The Verge reports: “Sony has brought PS4 games to its PlayStation Now cloud service, pushing the total number of available titles past 500. The company announced that current-generation titles would become available on the $20-a-month service, which lets you stream games to PS4 consoles and Windows PCs, back in March. Sony has added 20 PS4 titles to the service, including notable games like Killzone Shadow Fall, WWE 2K16, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, and God of War 3 Remastered.”

