Crash Bandicoot holds No.1 in a week without a single new release

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Crash Bandicoot N.sane Trilogy is still No.1 in the UK boxed charts despite a 78% fall in sales.That drop is not unusual during a second week for a big core game release (it’s similar to the drop in sales witnessed for Uncharted 4 last year, for instance), although it’s a little unusual for a game that would typically be targeted at a kids or family audience. This is going to prove to be a tough summer for retailers of PlayStation and Xbox products, although there are a number of Nintendo releases planned for the end of the month including its New 2DS console.”

