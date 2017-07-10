Live Nation Launches Grassroots Music Venues Ticketing Website In UK

Billboard reports: “Britain’s ‘at risk’ grassroots music scene has received a shot in the arm from Live Nation with the launch of a bespoke ticketing service aimed at protecting the future of the sector. TicketWeb, a division of Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster, has partnered with the U.K. Music Venue Trust to run the GrassrootsVenues.Tickets website, which describes itself as ‘a resource for ethical ticketing.’ As part of that remit, each ticket purchased through the service contains a fixed donation of £0.50 ($0.64), which is paid directly to the venue.”

