Disney Invests in 11 Tech and Media Companies for 2017 Accelerator Program

Photo via Thomas Kelley on Unsplash under the Creative Commons License

Variety reports: “The Walt Disney Co. is launching its fourth annual incubator program, announcing 11 technology and media companies — including Epic Games, Brit + Co and Samba TV — that will receive funding and other support under the 2017 Disney Accelerator program. As in years past, Disney’s hope is that some of the young blood can be transfused into the Mouse House’s veins. The 2017 Disney Accelerator companies are again a diverse bunch, spanning video games, eSports, artificial intelligence, location-based virtual reality, online learning, messaging commerce, real-time entertainment, and robotics.”

