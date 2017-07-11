Fox Picks Up U.S. Home Video Distribution Rights For Annapurna Releases

Deadline Hollywood reports: “Twentieth Century Fox Film has snagged U.S. home video distribution rights for films from Annapurna, starting with Detroit, the Kathryn Bigelow-directed crime thriller that hits theaters next month. The multiyear agreement Fox the right to distribute the films on physical, Digital HD and TVOD platforms.Annapurna President of Distribution Erik Lomis says the alliance with Fox puts its films ‘in the best possible hands.’ Annapurna recently announced international distribution partnerships with MGM, eOne, Longride, Mars Distribution, and Eagle Pictures/Leone Film Group.”

Read more