Kevin Hart’s Digital Network to Launch With King Bach Sitcom, ‘Def Comedy Jam’ Reruns

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Comedian Kevin Hart is taking digital seriously. The Ride Along 2 actor has set a slate of several comedies, unscripted series and licensed programming for the Aug. 3 launch of his online comedy network, Laugh Out Loud. Created in partnership with Lionsgate, LOL will be free with the option of paying $3 per month to upgrade to a version of LOL that offers ad-free, bingeable viewing. LOL comes a little more than a year after Lionsgate launched its first over-the-top streaming service, Tribeca ShortList.”

