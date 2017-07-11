New streaming service Jump announced, launches this summer

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Another company is attempting to create a games-streaming solution that aims to position itself as the industry’s answer to Netflix or Spotify. The newest contender is Jump, a streaming platform that focuses specifically on indie games and is due to launch this summer, with a closed beta starting this week. The platform is designed for PC, Mac and Linux, with some titles available for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. The Jump website promises more than 60 titles will be available at launch.”

Read more