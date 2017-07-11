Spotify just struck a crucial deal with Sony Music

The Verge reports:”Sony Music and Spotify have finally reached a licensing agreement. As first reported by Billboard and confirmed to The Verge by a source close to the situation, the deal will go into effect immediately. Sony Music, one of the biggest record companies in the world, owns RCA and Columbia and represents artists from Journey to Avril Lavigne to Future to The Chainsmokers. While no details of the agreement have been made public, it’s likely that they’re similar to the terms of an agreement Spotify struck with Universal Music Group in April.”

