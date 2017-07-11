Starz Play Arabia Streaming Service Eyes Expansion, Gets $125M Funding Round

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Premium TV service Starz, owned by Lionsgate, is eyeing an expansion of its video streaming service Starz Play Arabia beyond the Middle East and North Africa. The move comes as Starz said Tuesday it has secured $125 million in funding from new and existing investors, including investment firms SEQ Capital Partners and Delta Partners. Starz Play is the company’s first Starz-branded streaming service outside the U.S. market and until now has operated in the Middle East.”

