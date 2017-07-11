Wiz Khalifa overtakes Psy to claim the most-watched YouTube video of all-time

Tech Crunch reports: “Wiz Khalifa’s Furious 7 homage, See You Again, has overtaken Psy’s Gangnam Style for the title of YouTube’s most-watched video ever. The music video, which serves as a bit of a tribute for the late Paul Walker with various scenes from his role in the Fast and the Furious movies, has garnered more than 2,897,575,000 views. Gangnam Style has held the title of most-watched video on the service for nearly half a decade, being the first video to skyrocket past one billion views just a few months after it was released on July 15, 2012.”

