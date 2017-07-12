Crunchyroll And NBCUniversal Entertainment Combine Forces To Develop New Anime

Forbes reports: “Crunchyroll, a niche streaming service for animated entertainment from Japan, has long been a content distributor. A new partnership will have them producing content, too. The platform today announced a partnership with NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan (NUEJ) to co-develop new anime titles with an international audience in mind. Crunchyroll and NUEJ have an existing relationship in that Crunchyroll has distributed the latter’s anime titles, like Berserk and Drifters, on its platform.”

Read more