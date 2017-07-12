Riot Games suing Chinese developer behind League of Legends clone

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “League of Legends studio Riot Games has filed a lawsuit against Shanghai Moonton Technology for ‘willful and bad faith infringement’ of its intellectual property. This filing is against three of the Chinese developer’s games, with the most recent being Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, GamaSutra reports. Riot Games is asserting that Shanghai Moonton has repeatedly attempted to clone League of Legends – and has, in fact, defeated the studio twice before.”

