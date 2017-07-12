Roku Boasts 15 Million Monthly Active Accounts

Variety reports: “Streaming device manufacturer Roku has reached another milestone: The company now has more than 15 million monthly active accounts, it announced Wednesday morning. That’s a growth of 43 percent year-over-year, according to company data. Roku announced that it had reached 13 million monthly active accounts in January. Roku users streamed some 7 billion hours of video and audio content in the first half of 2017, the company also announced Wednesday. In all of 2015, Roku users had streamed some 9 billion hours of content.”

