HBO and Netflix lead this year’s Emmy nominations

Tech Crunch reports: “Streaming services once again top the list of this year’s Emmy nominations – another indicator of the shift in how today’s consumers are watching TV. HBO, which has been available over-the-top since 2015 via HBO NOW, leads all networks with a total of 110 nominations, and Netflix is close behind, with a total of 91 nominations. HBO’s lead is even more remarkable this year because its flagship series, ‘Game of Thrones,’ which won for best drama the last two years, didn’t make the cut this time around because of its later start date.”

