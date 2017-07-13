Nintendo ends New Nintendo 3DS production in Japan

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Nintendo of Japan appears to be phasing out the smaller New Nintendo 3DS model. A posting on the Japanese website indicates that production for all colors of the handheld has come to an end. The larger New Nintendo 3DS XL model does not have any indicator on its web page about being discontinued. The news comes at the same time that Nintendo is preparing to launch its New Nintendo 2DS XL, which does not feature any 3D capabilities.”

