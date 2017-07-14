Chance The Rapper Is Working On A Plan To Save SoundCloud

Hypebot reports: “Details are non-existent, but the message came from the man himself. “I’m working on the SoundCloud thing,” wrote the hugely successfully Chance The Rapper, on a day when reports of the music streamer’s impending demise dominated music industry news. Normally, we’d dismiss this is an idol boast. But so far, the young rapper has been wildly successful in ways that most thought impossible, including winning three Grammys last year as an independent artist, including Best Rap Album for ‘Coloring Book,’ the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy.”

