Oculus permanently bundles Touch with Rift at $499

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Earlier this week, Oculus instituted a temporary $200 price cut on an Oculus Rift + Touch bundle that packed in six free games. There’s been a lot of talk about what that meant for the VR space and Oculus in particular given that the company only slashed price months before that. Some speculated that the price drop would become permanent, but that’s not the case; indeed, the bundle is becoming permanent but for $100 higher at $499. Oculus confirmed the new Touch bundle on its blog today.”

