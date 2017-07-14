Samsung Game Live app will let you live stream from your S8 to Twitch, Facebook, or YouTube

The Verge reports: “Samsung has a new app for its Android smartphones called Game Live, which lets users live stream games to Twitch, Facebook, or YouTube, as spotted via Android Police. The app itself looks like it does exactly what it says on the label: users can launch a game, log into their streaming service of choice, and start streaming. Game Live allows streams up to 4GB in size, which Samsung says should get you ‘around 200 minutes at high quality,’ with longer times available with lower resolutions.”

Read more