Hypebot reports: “Sony Music Entertainment is in final talks to acquire French independent music distribution and label services provider Believe Digital, and its d.i.y distribution subsidiary TuneCore, according to a new report. Last month, Hypebot broke the story that Believe was actively for sale, with all three major label groups among the most interested buyers. The world’s second largest music group, Sony Music Entertainment, is poised to become a dominant force in indie music, as well.”

