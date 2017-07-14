‘Walking Dead’ Stuntman Death: OSHA & SAG-AFTRA Launch Investigations

Deadline reports: “The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and SAG-AFTRA have opened investigations into the death of John Bernecker, the stuntman who died after a fall on the set of The Walking Dead this week. Mike D’Aquino, a spokesman for the regional OSHA office in Atlanta, said that the investigation, which was opened today, could take up to six months to complete. Bernecker died Wednesday at Atlanta Medical Center after falling 30 feet to a concrete floor while working on a fight scene for AMC’s zombie-apocalypse series.”

Read more