Classic MMO RuneScape is coming to mobile

Venture Beat reports: “An online game that first debuted on browsers is now making its way to a smaller screen. RuneScape, in both its modern and classic iterations, is coming to mobile. RuneScape studio Jagex announced that Old School RuneScape will be coming to mobile and tablet devices this winter. Regular RuneScape will follow at an unspecified time. RuneScape debuted as a browser-based massively multiplayer online role-playing game in 2001. The free-to-play title has since attracted over 250 million registered players.”

