The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Indie distributor Gkids is partnering with Studio Ghibli to handle the famed Japanese animation studio’s catalog in North America. Beginning Oct. 17, Gkids will begin reissuing new Blu-ray and DVD editions of Studio Ghibli’s films with six initial titles from Academy Award-winning director and studio founder Hayao Miyazaki. The are Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, Ponyo, Princess Mononoke, and Oscar-winning Spirited Away.”

