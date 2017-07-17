Marvel is bringing its superheroes to VR with a new Oculus-exclusive game

Tech Crunch reports: “Marvel Powers United VR, announced at Disney’s D23 event on Saturday, will allow players a chance to step into the shoes of some familiar heroes as they destroy lots of stuff in VR. Powers United VR, an Oculus-exclusive, looks pretty similar to existing VR wave shooters like Robo Recall, though its multi-player could spice things up a bit. The title is being developed by Sanzaru Games, which has already done a couple of VR titles for the Rift, including VR Sports Challenge and Ripcoil.”

Read more