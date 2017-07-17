Playdemic’s Golf Clash generates $1.1m in a single day

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “British mobile developer Playdemic has a smash hit on its hands with Golf Clash, which has taken more than $1m in just one day. Business Cloud reports that on July 4th the casual multiplayer title saw in-game sales surpass $1.1m, with more than 1m people playing regularly. Now the studio has said it hopes to achieve revenues of more than $100m by the end of the year, driven primarily by in-app purchases from Golf Clash.”

Read more