Billboard reports: “Sony Music is the latest label group to enter into a licensing agreement with virtual reality startup MelodyVR. Under the terms of the deal, announced Monday, MelodyVR receives the right to produce and distribute VR content by Sony’s roster of artists for its upcoming app. As with previous deals, most recently with Universal Music Group, announced in March, the content will initially be available on MelodyVR before it is released to both parties.”

