AI Start-Up Oben Raises $5 Million Led by Tencent

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Oben, a Pasadena-based artificial intelligence start-up that’s targeting Hollywood, has raised $5 million in funding led by China’s Tencent Holdings. The funding will be used to accelerate product development and brings Oben’s total funding to date to $13.7 million. With backers including HTC Vive and Softbank Ventures Korea, Oben has started reaching out to Hollywood talent agencies with an eye toward creating digital “copies” of actors and celebrities for a variety of uses.”

