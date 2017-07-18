AMC Theatres Denies Wanda Funding, Says All Acquisitions Completed

Variety reports: “AMC Entertainment on Tuesday denied reports that funding from its Chinese owner, Dalian Wanda, was used for any of its recent acquisitions. The U.S. theater chain also said that all four of its recent deals to buy Starplex Cinemas, Odeon & UCI, Carmike Cinemas and Nordic Cinema Group had been completed. The statement came a day after a document emerged suggesting that Chinese regulators had ordered the country’s banks to stop lending money to Wanda to finance the conglomerate’s foreign acquisitions – six deals in particular, including Wanda’s $3.5-billion purchase of Legendary Entertainment.”

