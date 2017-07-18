Home augmented reality First start-up from Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre’s USC innovation academy is...

First start-up from Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre’s USC innovation academy is augmented reality firm Mira



The LA Times reports: “USC’s much-heralded Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young academy has sprouted its first full-fledged start-up. Three students are behind Mira, which Tuesday unveils its first product. It resembles a face shield or a large sun visor, except it holds up a smartphone in front of your face. Images from the smartphone are projected onto the shield’s lenses, making it feel as if computer-generated, 3-D objects are floating before you. The $99 hardware is different from virtual reality headsets such as the Samsung Gear VR and Google Cardboard in that Prism doesn’t completely block one’s entire field of view.”

