Netflix Stock Shoots to Record Highs As Investors Embrace Cash-Burn Strategy

Variety reports: “For the next few years, at least, Netflix says it’s going to keep burning cash and raising debt as it focuses on content acquisition and international growth — instead of profits. And investors are cheering wildly over its Amazon-like plan to invest in getting huge. After gaining a second-quarter record 5.2 million subs overall, 63% higher than Wall Street had forecast, Netflix crossed the 100 million subscriber mark during the three months ended June 30 to stand at 104 million worldwide.”

Read more