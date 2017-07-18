Variety reports: “For the next few years, at least, Netflix says it’s going to keep burning cash and raising debt as it focuses on content acquisition and international growth — instead of profits. And investors are cheering wildly over its Amazon-like plan to invest in getting huge. After gaining a second-quarter record 5.2 million subs overall, 63% higher than Wall Street had forecast, Netflix crossed the 100 million subscriber mark during the three months ended June 30 to stand at 104 million worldwide.”
Netflix Stock Shoots to Record Highs As Investors Embrace Cash-Burn Strategy