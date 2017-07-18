Gamesindustry.biz reports: “A potential trademark dispute has emerged between Overwatch developer Blizzard and Major League Baseball. The issue centers around the former’s logo for the recent Overwatch League, which MLB asserts may be too similar to its own – thus, infringing on its trademark. The Overwatch League logo was published on March 28th, and 29 days later MLB requested for an extension so that it may ready an opposition. The baseball organization claimed it needed an additional 90 days to investigate, and this request was accepted. MLB has until July 26th to submit its argument.”

