Splash Damage teams up with Wargaming

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Wargaming has signed up Brink developer Splash Damage to develop new multiplayer games in the ‘Wargaming universe’. A statement released today emphasised the UK studio’s ‘vast multiplayer expertise’, and referred to ‘multiple projects’ that will arise from the new deal. Splash Damage contributed to both Gears of War: Ultimate Edition and Gears of War 4, but the last full game it released was the free-to-play shooter Dirty Bomb in 2014. It bought the publishing rights to Dirty Bomb from Nexon earlier this year.”

