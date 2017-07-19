Hulu is adding a ton of new TV shows, including Glee, How I Met Your Mother, and MASH

The Verge reports: “Hulu is getting its hands on the streaming rights to a new lineup of shows, including every episode of How I Met Your Mother, MASH, NYPD Blue, and Glee. Episodes for these shows are expected to be added to the service over the next few weeks. Unlike NYPD Blue or MASH, shows like How I Met Your Mother are currently available to stream on Netflix. The addition continues to push Hulu closer to the expansive offerings of its biggest competitor, though the service still has a ways to go in terms of membership.”

