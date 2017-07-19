NASA is uploading hours of aerospace history on YouTube

The Verge reports: “NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center is in the process of uploading hundreds of videos of rare test flight, launch, and landing footage to YouTube and the agency’s website. It’s all part of a continued effort to better open access to NASA’s archives, as well as help inform the public about the types of research and record-setting milestones the agency achieves each year across various fields of aerospace engineering. About 300 out of a total 500 clips have been uploaded to YouTube thus far, with some footage going back many decades.”

Read more