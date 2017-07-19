Home deals NBC News launches “Stay Tuned,” a twice-daily Snapchat news broadcast

NBC News launches “Stay Tuned,” a twice-daily Snapchat news broadcast



Tech Crunch reports: “NBC News is bringing news broadcasts to Snapchat, the company announced today, with the launch of a twice-daily headline news show it’s calling ‘Stay Tuned.’ The show aims to connect with younger viewers who no longer get their news from traditional television, nor connect with a trusted anchor during a nightly broadcast, as the generations before them once did. Instead, the two to three-minute long news show will feature four or five segments focused on the top national and international stories of the day, including politics, pop culture, and more.”

