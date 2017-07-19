Home Featured Top Slider Nintendo launches Nintendo Switch Online app ahead of Splatoon 2 release

Nintendo launches Nintendo Switch Online app ahead of Splatoon 2 release

Photo via BagoGames on Flickr under the Creative Commons License

Tech Crunch reports: “Nintendo just launched a new smartphone app called Nintendo Switch Online. It is a companion app for Nintendo’s latest console and it is now available on iOS and Android for free. When Nintendo first introduced the Nintendo Switch, the company said that many of the social features for online multiplayer would work through a smartphone app. While it took a few months, the app is now available just a couple of days before the release of Splatoon 2.”

