Spotify Hit With Two New Music Publisher Lawsuits Alleging Unlicensed Use Of 2500+ Songs

Hypebot reports: “Nashville music publishers Rob Gaudino and Bluewater Music have each filed lawsuits alleging that Spotify failed to obtain the proper licenses to stream more than 2500 songs. Gaudino was the principle songwriter for the Four Seasons. Spotify has yet to respond to the filing. Spotify has been the subject of several major lawsuits from music publishers and songwriters. The National Association of Music Publishers (NMPA) settled with the streamer last year, as was more recently, a class action suit brought by musicians and songwriters Melissa Ferrick and David Lowery. But the problem appears to persist.”

