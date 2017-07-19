Zynga and MGM are planning a Words With Friends TV show

Venture Beat reports: “Zynga has teamed up with MGM Television to develop a primetime TV show based on Zynga’s Words With Friends puzzle game. There’s a trend to combine games with TV game shows, and it’s either a brilliant way to do cross marketing — or a doomed effort to save TV as millennials go online for their entertainment. Zynga is experimenting with new platforms to broaden the reach of Words With Friends, much like Activision Blizzard’s King division is doing with its new Candy Crush TV show.”

