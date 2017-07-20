Big-time sports are coming to virtual reality

Digiday reports: “On July 29, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet for a friendly match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. This time, El Clásico — the name given to any match between the Spanish rivals, which have met more than 200 times — will make its virtual reality debut. NextVR, a VR publishing startup focused on live sports and events, is planning a full production of El Clásico. This includes streaming a pregame show, all of the on-field action, a VR version of Marc Anthony’s halftime show and a postgame wrapup.”

