‘Carpool Karaoke’ Producers Bringing Live Music Back to Primetime BBC

Billboard reports: “Fulwell 73, the production company behind CBS The Late Late Show with James Corden and its smash hit “Carpool Karaoke” series, is to bring live music back to primetime BBC television. The as-yet-untitled six-part series will be broadcast live on BBC One, the broadcaster’s flagship TV channel, in the fall, with each 30 minute episode to feature a mix of music performances, sketches and interviews. Details about who will be appearing on the show is yet to be confirmed, although a press release from BBC promises the series will feature ‘the hottest bands and artists in the world right now’.”

Read more