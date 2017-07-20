‘Great Step Forward’: Industry Reacts as Congress Seeks to Fix Copyright Law Benefiting SiriusXM

Billboard reports: “For the last several years, the music business has been unified over one thing: SiriusXM and other digital-radio services must pay royalties for recordings made before 1972. So, record executives are thrilled about new bipartisan legislation, introduced in Congress late Wednesday, that would ‘provide federal protection to the digital audio transmission of a sound recording fixed before February 15, 1972.’ SiriusXM, however, has not commented on the Compensating Legacy Artists for their Songs, Service & Important Contributions to Society Act, introduced by Reps. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) and Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) under the acronym CLASSICS.”

