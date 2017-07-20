Twitter Says Its New Safety Features Are Working

Variety reports: “ users are facing less harassment and abuse than they did just a few months ago, the company claimed Thursday in a first public review of its most recent safety features. The company’s consumer product and engineering GM Ed Ho admitted in a blog post that ‘there is still much work to be done’ to make Twitter a safer and more welcoming platform, but also shared a few data points to highlight progress. The amount of flagged accounts that Twitter is taking action on every day has increased tenfold year-over-year, Ho said.”

Read more