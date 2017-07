Variety reports: “Google’s Internet TV service YouTube TV expanded into ten new markets Thursday, and is streaming live local programming from all major broadcasters in nine of those ten markets. Altogether, YouTube is now available in 15 metropolitan areas across the U.S. The new markets that lit up Thursday include Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Charlotte, and Dallas-Fort Worth, as well as Washington, D.C.”

Read more