Cinq Music Nabs $20 Million From GoDigital For Music Rights Acquisitions, International Expansion

Hypebot reports: “Artists services firm Cinq Music has built its business with a Latin focus, releasing five number one Indie records on the Billboard Urban and Tropical Charts. In 2016, Cinq was nominated for Billboard’s Latin Rhythm Label of The Year and current clients include rapper T.I. Today, the company announced a $20 million Series B round funded by GoDigital Media. GoDigital Media Group provides technology enabled intellectual property rights management and monetization. Subsidiaries include ContentBridge, AdShare and VidaPrimo.”

Read more