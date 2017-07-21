Netflix drops the full trailer for ‘Bright,’ its $90M+ potential blockbuster hit

Tech Crunch reports: “Netflix may have its first blockbuster movie on its hands. The new, full-length trailer for the upcoming Will Smith movie, ‘Bright,’ from ‘Suicide Squad’ director David Ayer, dropped during San Diego’s Comic-Con yesterday. The trailer gives viewers a longer look into the upcoming film, which takes place in a futuristic world where magical creatures like orcs and elves exist alongside humans, and face discrimination because of their differences. The company had reportedly outbid Warner Bros teamed up with MGM, who were willing to go as high as $50 million, and PalmStar’s Kevin Frakes, who committed to a budget of $60 million for the movie.”

Read more