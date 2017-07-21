Roblox expects to pay $30m to devs this year

Gameindustry.biz reports: ” Social platform Roblox, which has seen the production of over 29 million user-generated games, has announced today that the company is on track to pay $30m to indie game developers this year, thanks to a ‘rapid growth in monthly active players’ which is now up to 56 million. The $30m figure is notable as Roblox has seen a 10x acceleration in payouts over the last three years. The amount paid to devs on Roblox in 2015 was $2.5 million and it increased to $5.5 million last year.”

Read more