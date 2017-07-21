Home Featured Top Slider Vice Media Laying Off 2% of Staff Amid International, Video Expansion

Vice Media Laying Off 2% of Staff Amid International, Video Expansion

By
Staff Report
-
19
0
SHARE
Logo via Wikimedia Commons under the Creative Commons License

Variety reports: “Vice Media is laying off about 2% of its 3,000 employees across multiple departments while at the same time the company is looking expand internationally and ramp up video production, Variety has learned. The layoffs are taking place Friday, according to a source familiar with the situation. The cutbacks affect personnel in sales, branded content, editorial and corporate areas in the U.S., Canada and Europe.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR