AT&T, Justice Department Talk Conditions for Time Warner Deal Approval

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Antitrust officials at the Department of Justice have begun holding early-stage talks with AT&T and Time Warner about possible conditions that could seal regulatory approval of the telecom giant’s $85.4 billion deal for the entertainment conglomerate, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. Talks about possible conditions would signal that the regulatory review of the mega-deal is nearing its end. The Justice Department is the only regulatory hurdle for the tie-up after the FCC previously confirmed that it doesn’t have to review the deal.”

