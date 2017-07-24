Home deals Gfinity expands into North America with CEVO purchase

Gfinity expands into North America with CEVO purchase

By
Staff Report
-
2
0
SHARE
Photo via andytb on Flickr under the Creative Commons License

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Gfinity, which has been operating esports events since 2012, is expanding across the pond with its acquisition of CEVO for $2.7 million. The London company has purchased the Maryland-based esports services firm to bolster its global position in competitive gaming. CEVO has been around since 2004 (before esports had all the buzz it currently enjoys) and is known for its proprietary tournament platform, which includes a tournament management system, an anti-cheat system and dynamic broadcast software.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR